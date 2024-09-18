Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.