Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NOBL stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
