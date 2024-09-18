Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

