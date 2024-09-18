Financial & Tax Architects LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,820,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $567,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $382.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.