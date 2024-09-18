Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,520,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 741,456 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upped their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

