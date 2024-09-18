Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,413,000. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The firm has a market cap of $341.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

