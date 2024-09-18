Financial Contrast: Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) vs. Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) and Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barinthus Biotherapeutics and Aytu BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barinthus Biotherapeutics $800,000.00 60.99 -$73.35 million ($1.84) -0.68 Aytu BioPharma $93.76 million 0.16 -$17.05 million ($2.63) -0.96

Aytu BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Barinthus Biotherapeutics. Aytu BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barinthus Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barinthus Biotherapeutics N/A -35.86% -30.71% Aytu BioPharma -14.60% -31.31% -7.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and Aytu BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barinthus Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aytu BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barinthus Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 366.67%. Given Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barinthus Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Aytu BioPharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barinthus Biotherapeutics beats Aytu BioPharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in the development of partnered candidates, such as AB-729-202, which is under phase 2a studies for the treatment of patients with chronic HBV infection; VTP-600, an immunotherapy candidate under phase 1 studies as a potential treatment for NSCLC in combination with standard of care treatment, chemotherapy, and pembrolizumab; VTP-500, a prophylactic vaccine product candidate under phase 1 studies to prevent infection and subsequent disease caused by the MERS coronavirus; and VTP-400, a prophylactic vaccine candidate under phase 1 studies to prevent shingles in adults aged 50 years and older. In addition, the company offers Vaxzevria (formerly VTP-900 and AZD1222), a prophylactic vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 Infection. Further, it has license, research and development, and collaboration agreements with OUI, NIH, IMC, CanSino, CRUK; VOLT; and Arbutus. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech plc and changed its name to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc in November 2023. Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old. The segment also provides pediatric prescription product portfolio comprising Karbinal ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions for patients two years and above; and Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor complementary prescription fluoride-based multi-vitamin products containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in liquid and chewable tablet form for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. The Consumer Health segment is involved in the commercialization of over-the-counter medicines, personal care products, and dietary supplements in various categories, such as hair loss, digestive health, urological health, diabetes management, and allergy. The segment offers Regoxidine – for Men and Women, a proprietary over-the-counter aerosol foam that works to treat hair loss in both men and women; and OmepraCareDR and EsomepraCareDR, acid reducers for the treatment of frequent heartburn. It also engages in the development of AR101 (enzastaurin), an orally available investigational first-in-class small molecule, serine/threonine kinase inhibitor targeting the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

