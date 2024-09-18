FIH group (LON:FIH) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $246.11

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.11 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 241.80 ($3.19). FIH group shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.28), with a volume of 727 shares traded.

FIH group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 240.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.55.

FIH group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. FIH group’s payout ratio is presently 6,875.00%.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

