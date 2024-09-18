Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSZ shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$913,347.75. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSZ opened at C$7.63 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$669.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.66.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0891813 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

