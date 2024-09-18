Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.77

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.77 and last traded at $84.08, with a volume of 131467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 747,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,898,000 after acquiring an additional 119,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,522,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,692,000 after purchasing an additional 598,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

