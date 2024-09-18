Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Plans $0.79 Dividend

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at £156 ($206.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £156.92 and its 200-day moving average is £162.25. The company has a market cap of £31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,210.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 12 month low of £120.85 ($159.64) and a 12 month high of £178.10 ($235.27).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

