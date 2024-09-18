Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Plans $0.79 Dividend

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ferguson Stock Performance
Ferguson stock opened at £156 ($206.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £156.92 and its 200-day moving average is £162.25. The company has a market cap of £31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,210.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 12 month low of £120.85 ($159.64) and a 12 month high of £178.10 ($235.27).
Ferguson Company Profile
