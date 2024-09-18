Fei USD (FEI) Achieves Market Cap of $6.66 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $113,095.32 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,186.77 or 1.00065800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,980,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,722,000 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,980,260.00413361 with 6,722,000.17492772 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99062748 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $107,913.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.