Express (NYSE:EXPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
EXPR stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Express has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $205,655.40, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
About Express
