Exelixis’ (EXEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,629. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

