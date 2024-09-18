Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.54. Evotec shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1,996 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Evotec by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

