EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.80

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 231953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

EVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

