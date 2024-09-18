Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,306.76 or 0.03851180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $277.60 billion and $16.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00038860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,343,275 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

