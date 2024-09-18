Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Hits $92.31 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $92.31 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $17.89 or 0.00029686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00522139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00106498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00289654 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00077711 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,782,830 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

