EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.3 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ESLOF opened at 225.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 227.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 223.19. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of 166.75 and a twelve month high of 246.18.
About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
