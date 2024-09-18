EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.3 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESLOF opened at 225.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 227.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 223.19. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of 166.75 and a twelve month high of 246.18.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

See Also

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

