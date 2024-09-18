ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Director Sandeep Nijhawan Sells 7,000 Shares

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $40,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at $88,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of GWH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 94,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,544. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 982.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GWH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.06 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.07 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $0.13 to $0.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.10 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $0.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWH

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.