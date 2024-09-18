Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 17th (AGYS, APDN, ASC, BLDR, CLRB, DECK, FSP, KGC, MLM, PII)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 17th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

