Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NanoXplore Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NanoXplore Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a market cap of C$395.82 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.27. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

