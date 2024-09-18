ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion Sells 5,000 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $96.81.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on ePlus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ePlus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ePlus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 4,036.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.