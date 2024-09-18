Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,302.0 days.

Energean Price Performance

EERGF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Energean has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Get Energean alerts:

About Energean

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.