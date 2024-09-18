Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.19

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 15200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

