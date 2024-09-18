Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$179,461.50 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$179,461.50.

Empire Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$31.45 and a 52 week high of C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.51.

Empire Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMP.A. Desjardins raised their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

