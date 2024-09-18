Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$179,461.50 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$179,461.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$31.45 and a 52 week high of C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
