Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 870 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Danaher Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $272.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

