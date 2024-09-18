Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 862 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

CDNS opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $227.05 and a one year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,521 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.