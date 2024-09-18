Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 85,215 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,215 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

EWY stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

