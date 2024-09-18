Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 335,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.73% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $34,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 148,483 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,904,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

