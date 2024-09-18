Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,757,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.4 %

Amphenol stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

