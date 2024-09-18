Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

