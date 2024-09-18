Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $8.74 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 594,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,374,000 after acquiring an additional 61,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $290.78 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

