Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $27.12 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $706.91 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $660.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $639.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

