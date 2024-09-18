Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $16.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,892 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJH opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.