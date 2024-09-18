Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 14,447 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Cadiz comprises about 1.4% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 15,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 347.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 284,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 212.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

About Cadiz

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 77.51% and a negative net margin of 1,095.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.