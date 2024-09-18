Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Buys 2,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.