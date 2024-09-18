ELIS Price Up 1.2% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.45 million and $40,279.94 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.08 or 1.00049656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013596 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09547252 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,691.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

