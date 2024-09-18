Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EA opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

