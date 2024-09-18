Electroneum (ETN) Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.82 million and approximately $663,637.24 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,118,205 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars.

