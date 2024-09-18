Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg Sells 3,553 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$25.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.154321 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.54.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

