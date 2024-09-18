Elan Moriah Sells 7,160 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,638.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

VRNT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 662,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after buying an additional 232,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 211,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

