Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

