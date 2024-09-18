Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 129,616 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,616 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Xerox worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 155.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Xerox by 45.0% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -63.69%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

