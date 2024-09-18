Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $185,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.