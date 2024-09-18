Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.78 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Up 1.4 %

ENTG stock opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

