Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1,118.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 179,574 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $119,686,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after buying an additional 3,946,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.