Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 171.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $199.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average of $197.62. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

