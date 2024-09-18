Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 974.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

