Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 610,230 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 610,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of RPC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RES. CWM LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 304,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

RPC stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.56.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $364.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

