Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 328,726 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,703,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,428,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.